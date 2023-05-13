Verge Price Down 13.9% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $30.78 million and $515,844.30 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,784.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00299598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00570972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00422349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,323,144 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,323,157 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

