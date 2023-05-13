Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,304,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 198,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -334.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

