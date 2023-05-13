Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 403,703 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $289,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.7 %

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

OSK opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

