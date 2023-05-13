Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,686 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $325,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

