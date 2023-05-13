Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.34% of American Financial Group worth $391,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.22.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.