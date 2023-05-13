Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $331.05 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Parker-Hannifin worth $331,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $323.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,462 shares of company stock worth $23,573,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

