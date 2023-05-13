Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $368.65 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 206,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $368,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

