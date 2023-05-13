Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88,591 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $424,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $385.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.28 and its 200 day moving average is $350.25.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

