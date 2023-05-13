Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 248,675 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Hubbell worth $306,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $273.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

