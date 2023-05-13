Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,511 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $350,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 152.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 582,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 263,724 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

