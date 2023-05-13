Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,559 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $403,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

