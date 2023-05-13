Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vidrala from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 during midday trading on Friday. Vidrala has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$84.50.

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

