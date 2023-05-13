Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 53.64%. Equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vinci Partners Investments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

