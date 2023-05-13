Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.