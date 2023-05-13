VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,250,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 383,349 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

VIZIO Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 623,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

