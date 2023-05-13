VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get VMware alerts:

Institutional Trading of VMware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.44. The company had a trading volume of 632,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.22. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.