Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.69 ($20.54) and last traded at €18.65 ($20.49). Approximately 4,659,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.06 ($19.85).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNA shares. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.83 and its 200-day moving average is €22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.79.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

