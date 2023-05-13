Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $189.03 million and $378,659.06 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

