Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 128,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 77,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

