VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $683.72

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.72 ($8.63) and traded as low as GBX 643.75 ($8.12). VP shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.14), with a volume of 60,155 shares.

VP Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 663.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 683.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £262.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,023.81 and a beta of 0.76.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

