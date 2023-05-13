VRES (VRS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.14

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. VRES has a total market cap of $67.88 million and approximately $157.14 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,921.00 or 1.00026504 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02769622 USD and is up 6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $774.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

