Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00011161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and $2.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,837.85 or 1.00049289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.0195684 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,609,043.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

