Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.03 million and $2.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00011239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,850.87 or 0.99949235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.0195684 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,609,043.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

