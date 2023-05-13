VVS Finance Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $110.00 million and approximately $376,316.83 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,115,050,105,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,912,055,371,096 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

