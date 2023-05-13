W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.