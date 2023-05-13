Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

WNC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,005 shares of company stock worth $4,996,023. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

