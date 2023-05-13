Walken Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Walken has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,222 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

