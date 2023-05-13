WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 14th.
WAM Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 176.39.
About WAM Capital
