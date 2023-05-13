Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Randall H. Talbot Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,213.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

