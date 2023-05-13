WAX Price Hits $0.0556 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. WAX has a market cap of $182.09 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,981,346,855 coins and its circulating supply is 3,276,171,217 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,980,901,860.016339 with 3,232,444,887.2479725 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05603206 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,553,332.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

