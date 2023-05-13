WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,411. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.