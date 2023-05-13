Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

