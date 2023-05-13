Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $312.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day moving average of $296.08. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

