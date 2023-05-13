Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WLK. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Westlake Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLK opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

