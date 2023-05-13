Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $0.81. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 70,132 shares traded.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

