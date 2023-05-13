Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The business had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 45.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,735,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 854,808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 100.0% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 123.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 186,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

