WhiteCoin Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and $701,210.57 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00299495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013057 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019062 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

