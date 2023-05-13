WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $706,660.83 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00299748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003773 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

