Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wilmar International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wilmar International has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

