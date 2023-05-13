Windham Capital Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

