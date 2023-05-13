Windham Capital Management LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Windham Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,229 shares during the quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

