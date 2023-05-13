Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,770,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,652,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

About Wipro

WIT opened at $4.64 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

