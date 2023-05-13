WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 316,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 103,030 shares.The stock last traded at $77.93 and had previously closed at $78.83.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

