WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.98. Approximately 17,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 44,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 784,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 701,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 375,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.