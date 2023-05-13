WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 90.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 496,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,740. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

