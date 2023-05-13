Wrapped Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62,673.35 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $62,673.35 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,372,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,532,964 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,082,345,615 with 1,792,506,300 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04109077 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $214,009.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

