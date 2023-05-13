XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.22. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 267,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 45.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.