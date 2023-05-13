Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS XIAXF remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Friday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

