XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.10

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 934,207 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XLMedia from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £31.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

