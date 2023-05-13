Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 7.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 709,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 606,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $68,039.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 499,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,763 shares of company stock worth $199,360. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

